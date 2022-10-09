Allahabad University Releases Third Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Check Cut-Off For English, Sanskrit

Image credit: File Check Allahabad University course-wise cut-off at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad released the third cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate programmes- Sanskrit, English, Anthropology. The cut-off marks for general category (UR) candidates for MA Sanskrit is 145, OBC- 115, EWS- 118, SC- 80. For MA English, the cut-off marks for general category (UR) candidates is 162 and for MA/ MSc Anthropology- 140.

For Masters in Education (M.Ed), the fourth cut-off for general category candidates is 162, OBC- 154, SC- 140. The university has also released the fourth cut-off for MA Economics, candidates can check details at allduniv.ac.in.

P.G. Admission 2022

Third cut off Sanskrit, English, Anthropology, M.Ed.

Fourth cut off

The candidate registration and document uploading will be conducted from October 10 to 12, and the document verification, fee submission process will be continued till October 12 (5 PM).

The documents required are- Class 10, 12 mark sheet and certificate, Undergraduate Mark Sheet, Migration certificate, EWS certificate, Aadhaar Card, other details.