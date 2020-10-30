  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Releases PGAT 2 Results; Details Here

Allahabad University Releases PGAT 2 Results; Details Here

Allahabad University PGAT 2, IPS Results 2020: The university has released the postgraduate admission test results and institute of professional studies result at the university website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 7:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know
BSEB Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link
HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link
Assam JEE Proxy Candidate Case: Search On For Coaching Centre Owner, IT Professional
JEECUP 2020 Round 5 Counselling: Application Starts; Register Online Till October 31
Allahabad University Releases PGAT 2 Results; Details Here
Allahabad University Releases PGAT 2, IPS Results; Details Here
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has released the Allahabad University result for PGAT 2 programmes today, on October 30. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Allahabad University and professional courses in the university can check their results on the university website -- allduniv.ac.in. Aspirants can check their Allahabad University result 2020 of PGAT and IPS courses by using their email address and system-generated Allhabad Univerrsity password.

Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) was held between September 29 and October 5 for the aspirants of postgraduate courses seeking admission to the university in courses including LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD and institute of professional courses test (IPS) for admission to professional courses at the university and its affiliated institutes.

To Check Allahabad University 2020 PGAT And IPS Result

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University website

Step 2: On the designated result link, insert the login credentials

Step 3:Submit and access the PGAT and IPS results 2020

The university has also released the PGAT 2 and IPS scorecards along with the results. Candidates can also download the scorecard. The Allahabad University scorecard of PGAT and IPS has mention of the detailed scores of candidates in every subject. Allahabad University will release the PGAT 2 and IPS cut off soon in the form of closing ranks for each subject and category. As per Allahabad University admission rules, candidates meeting the cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process farther.

Click here for more Education News
Allahabad University Entrance Exam PGAT Allahabad University results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
Allahabad University Counselling 2020 Starts; Check Steps, Documents Required
Allahabad University Counselling 2020 Starts; Check Steps, Documents Required
ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here
ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here
DU Cut-Off List 2020: Delhi University To Release 4th Cut-Off List Tomorrow
DU Cut-Off List 2020: Delhi University To Release 4th Cut-Off List Tomorrow
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................