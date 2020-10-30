Allahabad University Releases PGAT 2, IPS Results; Details Here

The University of Allahabad has released the Allahabad University result for PGAT 2 programmes today, on October 30. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Allahabad University and professional courses in the university can check their results on the university website -- allduniv.ac.in. Aspirants can check their Allahabad University result 2020 of PGAT and IPS courses by using their email address and system-generated Allhabad Univerrsity password.

Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) was held between September 29 and October 5 for the aspirants of postgraduate courses seeking admission to the university in courses including LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD and institute of professional courses test (IPS) for admission to professional courses at the university and its affiliated institutes.

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University website

Step 2: On the designated result link, insert the login credentials

Step 3:Submit and access the PGAT and IPS results 2020

The university has also released the PGAT 2 and IPS scorecards along with the results. Candidates can also download the scorecard. The Allahabad University scorecard of PGAT and IPS has mention of the detailed scores of candidates in every subject. Allahabad University will release the PGAT 2 and IPS cut off soon in the form of closing ranks for each subject and category. As per Allahabad University admission rules, candidates meeting the cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process farther.