Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3

Allahabad University releases online exam guidelines

The University of Allahabad (AU) has released online exam guidelines on Sunday, March 28. The undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams will start from April 3. The exams scheduled to be conducted online will be held for a duration of three hours. To submit the answer sheets online, students will get an additional time of 30 minutes. The university will keep the submission window open for the students to upload their answer papers after 90 minutes from the start of the paper.

"The answer scripts must be uploaded on portal, and no other mode will be accepted", read the AU guideline on online exams.

The university will conduct the second or improvement exams of BA, BSc and BCom, postgraduate courses, diploma courses, law courses, and second and third year main exams of BA, Bsc and BCom courses.

