Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3
The University of Allahabad (AU) has released online exam guidelines on Sunday, March 28. The undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams will start from April 3. The exams scheduled to be conducted online will be held for a duration of three hours. To submit the answer sheets online, students will get an additional time of 30 minutes. The university will keep the submission window open for the students to upload their answer papers after 90 minutes from the start of the paper.
"The answer scripts must be uploaded on portal, and no other mode will be accepted", read the AU guideline on online exams.
The university will conduct the second or improvement exams of BA, BSc and BCom, postgraduate courses, diploma courses, law courses, and second and third year main exams of BA, Bsc and BCom courses.
University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines
Students have to use A4 size paper, write only on one side of the paper and number the paper as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12….12/12. Students can use upto a maximum of 12 pages only
Only four questions have to be answered. New answer have to be written from a new page
After completing the exam, students have to scan the answer scripts, convert them into a single PDF and upload it on the university portal
To scan the answer sheets, Allahabad University has recommended the use of Microsoft Office Lens, Microsoft Office, Adobe or any other scanning software
Name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”
Students should write the following information on the top of all the pages of the answer scripts - class, name of subject, paper, paper code, roll number, enrollment number, date and paper name
In addition to the two hours time to write the answers, students will be provided with an extra 30 minutes to download the question paper and upload the answer scripts