Allahabad University Releases Odd Semester UG, PG Exam Dates

The University of Allahabad has released the odd semester undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates. The exams scheduled to be held online will be held in three shifts, the first from 8 am to 10 am, second between 11 am and 1 pm and the third from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students have to download the question papers from the Allahabad University website and upload the answer scripts. To download the question papers, students have to login at the university portal with their enrolment numbers and roll numbers.

The MSc third semester programmes -- Food and Nutrition, and Textile and Apparel Designing -- will start on March 17 and end on March 26, 2021, and MTech Semester 3 programme Earth System Sciences will be held between March 22 and March 24, 2021. The undergraduate professional programme including Food Processing and Technology (Semester 3, 5) will be held from March 15 to March 26.

Allahabad University Odd Semester Exam Dates

Along with the undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates, the university has also released the admit cards for the students appearing in the odd semester UG, PG exams. To access the admit cards, students have to insert the enrollment numbers, roll numbers and select the class on the designated admit card window.

Allahabad University Odd Semester Exams Admit Card -- Direct Link

University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines