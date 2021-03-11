Allahabad University Releases Odd Semester UG, PG Exam Dates
Along with the undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates, the Allahabad University has also released the admit cards for the students appearing in the odd semester UG, PG exams.
The University of Allahabad has released the odd semester undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates. The exams scheduled to be held online will be held in three shifts, the first from 8 am to 10 am, second between 11 am and 1 pm and the third from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students have to download the question papers from the Allahabad University website and upload the answer scripts. To download the question papers, students have to login at the university portal with their enrolment numbers and roll numbers.
The MSc third semester programmes -- Food and Nutrition, and Textile and Apparel Designing -- will start on March 17 and end on March 26, 2021, and MTech Semester 3 programme Earth System Sciences will be held between March 22 and March 24, 2021. The undergraduate professional programme including Food Processing and Technology (Semester 3, 5) will be held from March 15 to March 26.
Allahabad University Odd Semester Exam Dates
Along with the undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates, the university has also released the admit cards for the students appearing in the odd semester UG, PG exams. To access the admit cards, students have to insert the enrollment numbers, roll numbers and select the class on the designated admit card window.
Allahabad University Odd Semester Exams Admit Card -- Direct Link
University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines
Students have to use A4 size paper, write only on one side of the paper and number the paper as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12….12/12. Students can use up to a maximum of 12 pages only
Only four questions have to be answered. New answer has to be written from a new page
After completing the exam, students have to scan the answer scripts, convert them into a single PDF and upload it on the university portal
The name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”
Students should write the following information on the top of all the pages of the answer scripts - class, name of subject, paper, paper code, roll number, enrollment number, date and paper name
In addition to the two hours time to write the answers, students will be provided with an extra 30 minutes to download the question paper and upload the answer scripts