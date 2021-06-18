Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students

Allahabad University has released UG mass promotion guidelines

The University of Allahabad has released mass promotion guidelines for first-year undergraduate students. The UG students will be promoted to the second year and will be issued final mark sheets on the basis of their UG second year examinations after they have passed second year examinations.

Recommended : Get important details about Allahabad University.

“Some students may feel that if examinations took place, they would perform better and gain more marks. Such students, if any, should apply to the respective units, i.e., either AU counter or College counter with full details, their examinations will be held in online mode in the month of September 2021, if COVID conditions are permissible. However, they must start attending second-year classes,” the official statement said.

The postgraduate and professional course students belonging to odd semester-- I, III, V, VII and IX-- will be promoted to the higher semester and the criteria for promotion will be as follows:

Promotion criteria for regular students:

The minimum marks awarded will be the pass mark and the highest mark awarded will be the maximum mark minus two of any paper.

The pass mark will be awarded separately in the internal assessment and the end-semester examinations of any paper.

The internal assessment marks will be provided to the CoE office by the respective heads or coordinators of the department or centres.

The end-semester marks awarded will be 1.5 times the internal assessment marks or the marks awarded as a result of evaluation done on the basis of online examinations, whichever is higher.

The postgraduate and professional courses final semester and even semester examinations will be held in the first week of October 2021. However, holding examinations will be subject to the then prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The respective departments have been asked to finish the courses and internal assessment by the end of August 2021.

The university is unable to hold improvement examinations of UG third-year students. They have already been provided 10% and 7% increments during their promotion to UG II and UG III year courses, respectively, and issued the mark sheets accordingly.

Students demand promotion during PG and Professional courses final semester without examinations the demand for promotion of all UG III and PG and professional courses students with 60% marks could not be accepted, the university circular states.