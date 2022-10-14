Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For UG, PG Programmes; Registration Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Allahabad University will commence the registration process on October 15

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate programmes. The university has released the third cut-off for five year integrated BCA and MCA (Data Science) programmes; MA Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology, MA/ MSc Anthropology, MA Medieval and Modern History, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA Education, MA Sociology. ALSO READ | Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required

The university also released the cut-off for MSc Biochemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Agriculture, MSc Medieval and Modern History, MA/ MSc Statistics. The university will commence the registration process on October 15, and candidates can upload documents till October 17 on the official website- allduniv.ac.in. The verification and fee submission process will be held from October 15 to 17.

For Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), the cut-off marks for general category candidates is 112, OBC- 80 and above, EWS- 90 and above. The course fee for BCA programme is Rs 52,000. The course fee for the Fashion Design programme is Rs 26,000.

The candidates need to upload the following documents- Class 10, 12 mark sheet, Undergraduate Mark Sheet, Migration certificate, EWS certificate, Aadhaar Card, other details. For course-wise cut-off, fee structure, candidates can check details at allduniv.ac.in.