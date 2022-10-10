  • Home
  • Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: The candidates can upload documents and submit fees till October 13 (5 PM). Check cut-off for various PG programmes

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 10:26 pm IST

Check cut-off for PG programmes
Image credit: File Photo

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad on Monday, October 10 released the cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate programmes. The university has released the first cut-off for MA Hindi, MSc Food and Nutrition, BVoc Software Development, MA/MSc Textile and Design. ALSO READ | Check Cut-Off For Allahabad University English, Sanskrit PG Programmes

The university has released the second cut-off for MA Psychology, MSc Biochemistry, MSc Chemistry, MSc Agriculture Chemistry, third cut-off for MSc Zoology, MSc Agricultural Zoology and Entomology, MA/MSc Statistics, MA/MSc Mathematics, Med and Mod. History, MA Education, Zoology, Agriculture Zoology and Entomology.

The fourth cut-off for MSc Applied Geology, MA Sociology has been released and is available on the official website- allduniv.ac.in.

The candidates can upload documents and submit fees till October 13 (5 PM). The documents required are- 10th, 12th mark sheet, Migration certificate, EWS certificate, Aadhaar Card.

