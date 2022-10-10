Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here

Image credit: File Photo Check cut-off for PG programmes

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad on Monday, October 10 released the cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate programmes. The university has released the first cut-off for MA Hindi, MSc Food and Nutrition, BVoc Software Development, MA/MSc Textile and Design. ALSO READ | Check Cut-Off For Allahabad University English, Sanskrit PG Programmes

The university has released the second cut-off for MA Psychology, MSc Biochemistry, MSc Chemistry, MSc Agriculture Chemistry, third cut-off for MSc Zoology, MSc Agricultural Zoology and Entomology, MA/MSc Statistics, MA/MSc Mathematics, Med and Mod. History, MA Education, Zoology, Agriculture Zoology and Entomology.

PG Admission 2022

First Cut off MA Hindi, MSc Food&Nutrition, BVoc Software Development, MA/MScTextile &Design pic.twitter.com/2AS8u6krtF — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 10, 2022

The fourth cut-off for MSc Applied Geology, MA Sociology has been released and is available on the official website- allduniv.ac.in.

PG Admission 2022

Second Cut off MA Psychology, MSc Biochemistry, MSc Chemistry, MSc Agriculture Chemistry pic.twitter.com/A6in1LcPql — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 10, 2022

The candidates can upload documents and submit fees till October 13 (5 PM). The documents required are- 10th, 12th mark sheet, Migration certificate, EWS certificate, Aadhaar Card.