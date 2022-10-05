Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor

Image credit: Shutterstock The increase in fees will not be a hindrance for any student who will be admitted to the university on the basis of merit.

Amidst the fee hike protest, Allahabad University has now decided to provide financial aid to students for admission to the 2022 academic year. While addressing all the students, the Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University, Sangita Srivastava, stated that if the talented children are unable to pay the fees due to financial problems, the university will reimburse not only their fees but also other requirements. All such students are required to take the form issued by the office of Dean Student Welfare and submit it within 15 working days to avail the benefit.

As per the vice-chancellor, the simple increase in fees will not be a hindrance for any student who will be admitted to the university on the basis of merit. In any case, the Ministry of Social Welfare and other State Government Ministries will entirely reimburse all fees for all economically backward classes.

The vice-chancellor also said that stated that the university is marching towards new heights while maintaining its old traditions and so talented students are welcome at the university to study. She also said that fees and hostels cannot become a hindrance to the admission and education of the students. The vice-chancellor has assured that the student will not face any obstacles to study at the university due to financial reasons.

Students at Allahabad University are protesting over the fee hike for a month now. This comes after discussions between students and officials on fee hike yielded no results as the fees for undergraduate courses at the university have increased by more than 300 per cent.