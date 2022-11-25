Allahabad University PG Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins Today

Allahabad University PG counselling 2022 dates announced

The University of Allahabad has started the counselling registrations for admission to various postgraduate programmes today, November 25. The university has started the registrations and document uploading process for its MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA Medieval and Modern History, MA Vocal, MA Sitar/Tabla, MPA Vocal and MPA Sitar/Table programmes. Desirous candidates can register online on the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in between November 25 and November 27, 2022.

As per the university release, the physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment. In case of any discrepancy in the original documents, the university holds the right to cancel the admission of the candidates. The minimum cut-off marks required for admission in MA Vocal for UR category is 102 and above, while for MA Sitar/ Table all girl candidates in all categories can apply.

P G Counselling

Med&mod History, Journalism and Mass Comm. , MA & MPA Vocal, MA& MPA Sitar/Tabla pic.twitter.com/NOlwdmScke — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 24, 2022

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required