Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required

Image credit: Careers360 Allahabad University PG counselling 2022 registration begins today.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: The Allahabad University postgraduate (PG) counselling 2022 registration begins today, October 13. Candidates can register online, upload the necessary documents, and complete the verification process and fee submission from October 13 to October 15, 2022.

Allahabad University is conducting the PG counselling process for admission to the MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science and BVoc programmes. To complete the PG counselling process candidates need to visit- ecounselling.in or the PG counselling link at the University of Allahabad website allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required While Applying

Mark sheet and certificate of high school Mark sheet and certificate of intermediate Graduation mark sheet Migration certificate Transfer certificate Caste certificate (if any) Economically weaker section (if any) Aadhar card Download under for gap year for admission website Download anti ragging form from admission website, fill, sign and upload.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register