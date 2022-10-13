  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required

Eligible candidates can complete the Allahabad University PG counselling process from today through the official website - ecounselling.in or allduniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 4:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University Announced Second Cut-Off Marks For Its Computer Applications Programmes
Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here
Allahabad University Releases Third Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Check Cut-Off For English, Sanskrit
Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes
Allahabad University To Begin Registration For PG Counselling 2022 Today
Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Allahabad University PG counselling 2022 registration begins today.
Image credit: Careers360

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: The Allahabad University postgraduate (PG) counselling 2022 registration begins today, October 13. Candidates can register online, upload the necessary documents, and complete the verification process and fee submission from October 13 to October 15, 2022.

Allahabad University is conducting the PG counselling process for admission to the MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science and BVoc programmes. To complete the PG counselling process candidates need to visit- ecounselling.in or the PG counselling link at the University of Allahabad website allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required While Applying

  1. Mark sheet and certificate of high school
  2. Mark sheet and certificate of intermediate
  3. Graduation mark sheet
  4. Migration certificate
  5. Transfer certificate
  6. Caste certificate (if any)
  7. Economically weaker section (if any)
  8. Aadhar card
  9. Download under for gap year for admission website
  10. Download anti ragging form from admission website, fill, sign and upload.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website- allduniv.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage click on the “ PG/Professional Courses Counselling 2022” link.
  3. Register by filling in all the required details.
  4. Upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling registration fee.
  5. At last, download the form to take a printout of it for other admission procedures.
Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15;
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
IIM Kozhikode Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Internship Placements For Batch 2024
IIM Kozhikode Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Internship Placements For Batch 2024
.......................... Advertisement ..........................