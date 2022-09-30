Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

  • Home
The University of Allahabad (AU) will start the postgraduate (PG) programmes counselling and admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, October 1.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 8:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad (AU) will start the postgraduate (PG) programmes counselling and admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, October 1. The official website of the university- allduniv.ac.in will host the PG counselling 2022, registration and admission process. The Allahabad University will provide admission to LLB, LLM, IPS, MCom ,MA, MSc, MEd and MBA courses through PG counselling and admission.

The Allahabad University PG counselling and admission will include the registration process, document uploading and fee payment. The candidates who have claimed caste category - OBC, SC, ST EWS will be required to upload category certificate during registration. The candidates who have claimed the weightage of NCC must have to upload their NCC certificate.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to the official website – ecounselling.in
  2. Click on 'Step 1- Register Yourself' and generate user ID and password
  3. Log in with generated user ID and password and complete the registration process
  4. Pay the application fee and fill in the application form
  5. Upload the necessary documents, pay the fees and then click on submit.
  6. Download the application form and take a printout for further reference.
