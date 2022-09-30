Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

Allahabad University PG counselling registration @ecounselling.in

The University of Allahabad (AU) will start the postgraduate (PG) programmes counselling and admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, October 1. The official website of the university- allduniv.ac.in will host the PG counselling 2022, registration and admission process. The Allahabad University will provide admission to LLB, LLM, IPS, MCom ,MA, MSc, MEd and MBA courses through PG counselling and admission.

Notice regarding PG Admission 2022 pic.twitter.com/9MatdepjlY — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) September 30, 2022

The Allahabad University PG counselling and admission will include the registration process, document uploading and fee payment. The candidates who have claimed caste category - OBC, SC, ST EWS will be required to upload category certificate during registration. The candidates who have claimed the weightage of NCC must have to upload their NCC certificate.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply