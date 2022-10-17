  • Home
Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: The candidates who want to make changes in the application process can do so on the official website – allahabad.univ.ac.in. They can make changes of personal details, photo and signature

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 2:22 pm IST

Allahabad University Opens CUET UG 2022 Application Correction Window At Aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in
CUET UG 2022 application correction window at aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in
Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad (UoA) has opened the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 application correction window. The candidates who want to make changes in the application process can do so on the official website – allahabad.univ.ac.in. ALSO READ | Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For UG, PG Programmes

The candidates can make corrections in their CUET UG 2022 application form which includes personal details, photo and signature. The CUET UG 2022 application correction window will be closed on the official website- allahabad.univ.ac.in on October 18.

AU UG Admission 2022: How To Make Changes In Application Form

  1. Visit the official website- allduniv.ac.in
  2. Enter your application number and password in the candidate's login portal
  3. Click on CUET UG 2022 correction form link
  4. Verify details and make changes if required
  5. Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

The University of Allahabad (UoA) offers admissions to Arts, Commerce, Science undergraduate programmes. The candidates can take admissions to BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, other programmes.

The BA, BSc, BCom programme details are available at allduniv.ac.in.

