Allahabad University To Open CUET-UG Application Window To Correct Admission Details

Allahabad University UG Admission: Candidates who are already registered for UG admission 2022 can edit their application form between October 17 and October 18, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2022 2:01 pm IST

Allahabad University will open CUET UG application form correction window
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad will open the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admission application correction window. As per an Allahabad University official notification, candidates who are already registered for UG admission 2022 will be able to edit their application form between October 17 and October 18, 2022 on the official website – allahabad.univ.ac.in.

“All the AU CUET UG 2022 registered candidates are hereby informed that the correction window shall open for two days between October 17 and 18, 2022 to correct their personal details, if desired,” the university said in official notification shared on Twitter.

The university statement further added: “Registered candidates who have not submitted their registration fee are advised to deposit the same latest by October 18, 2022, failing which the candidates shall not be considered for counselling and admission.”

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Steps To Edit Admission Form

  1. Go to the official website of Allahabad University -- allduniv.ac.in
  2. Click on the designated “CUET UG 2022 admission link”
  3. Login with CUET UG admission ID and password
  4. Edit details in the application form
  5. Submit and save Allahabad University admission form 2022
