Allahabad University Online Counselling Begins At Allduniv.ac.in

The Allahabad University has begun the counselling process for UG admission today. This year, the Allahabad University counselling is being held online. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in undergraduate programmes at Allahabad University for the session 2020-21 will be required to visit the official website and register as per the schedule.

Candidates who have qualified the Allahabad University entrance test can register online for the counselling process at allduniv.ac.in.

The Allahabad University online counselling will begin with UGAT B.Com.

Allahabad University Counselling: Documents Required

Scanned copy of original documents to be uploaded at the time of e-Counselling for Admission-2020. Here’s the complete list

1. High School or Equivalent Marks Sheet and Certificate

2. Intermediate or Equivalent Marks Sheet and Certificate

3. Transfer Certificate/Migration Certificate for regular candidates at the qualifying examination. For private candidates an affidavit duly attested by Notary/Public Commissioner at the qualifying examination.

4. Graduation or Equivalent Marks Sheet and Certificate (for P.G. & Law Courses)

5. Law Graduation Marks Sheet (for LL.M. )

6. Anti ragging Proforma (Annexure-iii)

7. Undertaking for Gap year (if applicable) (Annexure-iv)

8. Aadhar Card

For the candidates, the choice filling and documents uploading window will be open from October 30 (9 am) till October 31 (5 pm).

The seat allotment notice will be displayed from 10 am to 12 noon on November 1 and the requisite fee can be paid till 5 pm on November 2.