Allahabad University Launches Google India Apprenticeship Programme 2023; Details Here

The University of Allahabad (UoA) has launched the Google India Apprenticeship Programme 2023 today, October 17. The apprenticeship programme includes 12 to 24 months of work/ study programme in the field of Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Information Technology and Project Marketing. Aspirants can check the Google India Apprenticeship Programme 2023 details on the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

The announcement has been made by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cell of the University of Allahabad through its official Twitter handle. "I'm extremely excited to let you all know that the Google Apprenticeship Programme has opened up for its third cohort in India. So for anyone who wants to learn a new field or area of expertise, is just starting off or is thinking or changing careers, here's your chance to apply for the 12-24 month work/study programme," reads a statement in the official notification.

Any graduates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for the apprenticeship programme online. The candidate must be available to join the programme from February 2023. The location for Google India apprenticeship programme will be either Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai or Gurgaon office of Google. The last date for registration by candidates is till October 27, 2022.