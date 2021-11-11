Allahabad University Entrance Exam, UGAT 2021, Result Announced For 2 Courses

  • Home
AU Entrance Exam Result 2021: The University of Allahabad has announced result of the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2021 for two programmes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 12:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AU entrance result 2021 can be downloaded from aupravesh2021.com (representational)

AU Entrance Exam Result 2021: The University of Allahabad has announced result of the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2021 for two programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam in Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology and BSc Mathematics can visit the admission website to download their scorecards.

“BSc (Bio) and BSc (Math) results have been declared. Login to download your scorecard,” reads a notification on the official website.

AU entrance result 2021 can be downloaded from aupravesh2021.com.

Allahabad University Entrance Exam Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Download AU UGAT Result 2021

  1. Go to aupravesh2021.com.

  2. Under ‘ List of Application Forms’, select UGAT and proceed.

  3. On the next page login with your ID and password.

  4. Download the scorecard and take a printout.

Allahabad University entrance exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Arts (BA), BSc-Maths,BSc-Bio, BSc-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Fine Arts(BFA), and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) courses.

Entrance exam result for other courses will be declared soon.

