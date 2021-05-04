Allahabad University defers exams, announces promotion for students

  • Home
The Allahabad University has announced changes in the semester examination schedule at www.allduniv.ac.in. It has decided to promote certain students and have deferred semester examinations for other students due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state impacting the online classes and exams.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 4, 2021 11:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University’s examination committee held a meeting today to review the situation of semester examinations interrupted due to COVID-19 curbs imposed in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was chaired by the University’ Vice-Chancellor Rajiv Ranjan Tewari. The Allahabad University was scheduled to hold the semester exams from April 3.

It was decided that the students of the second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher class or semester.

Further, the students of third year undergraduate courses will be promoted and marksheet will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous class.

The students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester examinations will be held in the July - August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation.

The University had announced online exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students. It said that, “To submit the answer sheets online, students will get an additional time of 30 minutes. The university will keep the submission window open for the students to upload their answer papers after 90 minutes from the start of the paper”.

"The answer scripts must be uploaded on the portal, and no other mode will be accepted", read the AU guideline on online exams.

Though, due to the pandemic the University has altered the examination schedule.

