Allahabad University Cut-Off 2020 Released; Check Course-Wise Cut-Off List Here
Allahabad University has released the Allahabad University 2020 cut-off marks on October 29 for B.Com at the official website. The Allahabad University cut-off marks have been released for different categories as per the Allahabad University 2020 counselling schedule.
Candidates securing marks above or equal to the ones provided on the Allahabad University cut-off in the entrance test can participate in the counselling.
The schedule of the counselling for B.Com has also been released by the university along with the release of Allahabad University cut-off 2020.
Allahabad University 2020 Cut-off for BCom
|Counselling Dates for B.Com
|General/OBC/EWS Cut off
|SC/ST Cut off
|BCom cut-off for October 30
|192 (For all category candidates)
|All Appeared candidates in ST Category
|BCom cut-off for November 1
|192 (For all category candidates)
|149 (For SC), (For all category candidates)
|BCom cut-off for November 2
|174 for OBC, 176 for EWS
|NA
Allahabad University Admission Process
Step 1: Check the course-wise Allahabad University cut-offs 2020
Step 2: Select the Allahabad University college and course
Step 3: Register online at the desiganted websites
Step 4: Fill the required details and upload documents
Step 5: Submit