Allahabad University Cut-Off 2020 Released; Check Course-Wise Cut-Off List Here

Allahabad University has released the Allahabad University 2020 cut-off marks on October 29 for B.Com at the official website. The Allahabad University cut-off marks have been released for different categories as per the Allahabad University 2020 counselling schedule.

Allahabad University has released the Allahabad University 2020 cut-off marks on October 29 for BCom at the official website. The Allahabad University cut-off marks have been released for different categories as per the Allahabad University 2020 counselling schedule.

Candidates securing marks above or equal to the ones provided on the Allahabad University cut-off in the entrance test can participate in the counselling.

The schedule of the counselling for B.Com has also been released by the university along with the release of Allahabad University cut-off 2020.

Allahabad University 2020 Cut-off for BCom

Counselling Dates for B.Com
General/OBC/EWS Cut offSC/ST Cut off
BCom cut-off for October 30192 (For all category candidates)All Appeared candidates in ST Category
BCom cut-off for November 1192 (For all category candidates)149 (For SC), (For all category candidates)
BCom cut-off for November 2174 for OBC, 176 for EWSNA


Allahabad University Admission Process

Step 1: Check the course-wise Allahabad University cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the Allahabad University college and course

Step 3: Register online at the desiganted websites

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload documents

Step 5: Submit

