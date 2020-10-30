Allahabad University Counselling 2020 Starts; Know How To Register

  • Home
Allahabad University Counselling 2020: The University of Allahabad (AU) has opened the online registration window for the Allahabad University entrance qualified candidates.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 6:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Allahabad University has opened the online registration for AU counselling 2020 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. Candidates who have qualified and scored marks above the Allahabad University cut-off 2020 will be able to register for the online web-based Allahabad University counselling and document verification process at www.ecounselling.in. Candidates can register for the Allahabad University online counselling, pay the required fee and upload documents.

Allahabad University has already released the Allahabad University 2020 result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes on October 25 on its official website- allduniv.in and the Allahabad University cut-off 2020 today, October 30.

Allahabad University 2020 Counselling Process

Allahabad University counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation. The Allahabad University 2020 counselling process began on October 30. Candidates meeting the Allahabad University 2020 cut-off marks will be able to participate and attend the counselling procedure at the university.

Step 1: Check the Allahabad University e-counselling guidelines

Step 2: After checking the eligibility, register for Allahabad Counselling 2020 using the dates of birth

Step 3: After successful registration, login to your dashboard using the Allahabad University entrance roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: On the next window, upload scanned documents in the specified sizes and submit

Step 5: Choose the subject combination preferences -- BA and BSc courses

Step 6: Submit the Allahabad University counselling application form

The university has also provided the candidates with helpdesk numbers to assist the aspirants seeking admission to the Allahabad University. These are -- +91-8931024214 and +91-738882888

Allahabad University Counselling 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • High school or equivalent mark sheets and certificates

  • Intermediate or Equivalent Marks Sheet and Certificate

  • Transfer Certificate/Migration Certificate for regular candidates

  • For private candidates an affidavit duly attested by Notary/Public Commission specifying the qualifying examination.

  • Graduation or equivalent marks sheet and certificate (for PG and Law Courses)

  • Law Graduation Marks Sheet (for LLM)

  • Anti-ragging Proforma

  • Undertaking for Gap year (if applicable)

  • Aadhar Card

Scanned Copies Of Additional Original Documents

  • For SC/ST, OBC and EWS category certificate. For OBC candidates recent Caste certificate on Central Government format indicating Non-creamy layer is a must and any other certificate if required. For EWS candidate, EWS certificate on Central Government format

  • For applicants Kashmiri Migrants category Original certificate issued by competent authority for Kashmiri Migrants

  • NCC 'B' Certificate for the applicants holding

  • For the applicants of Sports quota separate instructions will be provided.

  • For the applicants of Divyang quota separate instructions will be provided.

  • For the applicants of Teachers Ward/Employee Ward quota separate instructions will be provided

Allahabad University Entrance Exam University of Allahabad Allahabad
