Allahabad University Convocation: Education Minister Asks For All Vacancies To Be Filled, Announces New Chair

Allahabad University convocation was conducted on November 8

Allahabad University convocation was conducted today, on November 8. A total of 264 medals and 550 PhD degrees were awarded to the meritorious boys and girls of the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20. Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan marked his presence in the convocation as the chief guest. He announced the establishment of Deendayal Upadhyay Chair in the university.

The convocation was attended by all the members of the academic council and executive council of the university. Cabinet ministers of Uttar Pradesh including Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Phulpur MP Kesari Devi Patel among were also present. The ceremony was conducted in the historic Senate building of the university.

Addressing the convocation as the chief guest, the Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Allahabad is the tapobhoomi of Maharishi Bharadwaj. It is the sacrifice land of Chandrashekhar Azad. He has a unique connection with Prayagraj. For the first time after becoming the Union Education Minister, he is attending the convocation ceremony of a central university.

While discussing the New Education Policy(NEP), Mr Pradhan said that along with quality education, social research is also the need of the hour. Research should not be done only for the research general, but emphasis should be given on such research which is of benefit to the society.

Research should not be done only for the research general, but emphasis should be given on such research which is of benefit to the society. He assured all possible help from the central government.