Allahabad University Begins Registrations For UG Third Semester Second Exam

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the exam will be held online (representational)

University of Allahabad has started registration for the second exam of undergraduate third semester. Students who want to take the exams can apply online up to July 10, a notification from the university said.

Recommended : Get important details about Allahabad University.

Students who want to appear in the second exam for all the papers of any subject of BA, BSC and all for all the papers of any group of BCom can apply and pay the exam fee up to July 10, it said.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the exam will be held online, the university said.

Marks secured by the students in the second exam will be treated as final and mark sheets will be equal to the main exam, it added.

“It is notified that the UG III students of season 2020-21 who are willing to appear in second examination can submit their application forms along with fee for all papers of any one subject of BA/BSc and all papers of any group of BCom in their respective units till July 10, 2021. The examination will be held in online mode depending on COVID-19 pandemic situation. The mark sheets will be treated as equal to the main examination and will not be starred. The result, however, will be treated as final one,” reads the notice by Professor Ramendra K Singh, Controller of Examinations, University of Allahabad.