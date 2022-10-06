Allahabad University To Begin Registration For PG Counselling 2022 Today

Allahabad University to begin registration for PG counselling today

The University of Allahabad will start the registration for postgraduate counselling today, October 6. Candidates can register online at allduniv.ac.in for the Allahabad University PG counselling process. The Allahabad University PG 2022 counselling link and the ecounselling.in at the official website will also make the registration link available. The last date to register, upload documents and submit fees for Allahabad University PG counselling is October 8.

Although the registration will have to be done online, Allahabad University in a statement said: “The physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment. In case of any discrepancy/ fraud/falsehood admission will be cancelled. Those already completed their PG in any discipline will be admitted only after approval of the competent authority.”

The university on Wednesday, October 5, has announced the first cut-off for programmes including MFA , MA Painting and second cut-off for Economics, Sanskrit, Education, MEd, Philosophy, English and Political Science.

During the Allahabad University PG 2022 counselling registration, candidates will also have to submit certain documents including mark sheet and certificate of Class 10 and Class 12, graduation mark sheet, migration certificate and transfer certificate for other university and caste certificate, Aadhaar Card.

For students intending to study after a gap, they wil be required to download undertaking for gap year from admission website, fill, sign and upload it during registration. Also candidates have been advised to download anti-ragging form from Allahabad University admission website and submit.