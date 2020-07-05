  • Home
  Allahabad University Announces Work From Home For Teachers, Staff Till July 31

The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has announced work from home for teachers and staff till July 31, following the recent order by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 5, 2020 4:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Allahabad University Announces Work From Home For Teachers, Staff
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has announced work from home for teachers and staff till July 31.

The decision has been made in line with the recent unlock 2 guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, that directed the institutes to allow teachers, researchers, non-teaching staff to work from home till July 31 and instructions by the Department of Higher Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the notification by Allahabad university said.

“In case of exigency, any faculty member, researcher, non-teaching staff...may be asked to attend the duties at University of Allahabad, institute, centre, constituent colleges, taking all precautionary measures....” an official statement said.

The university has instructed all the faculty members and students to install the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

The university has also asked the stakeholders to submit their contact details so that they can be reached in case of an emergency.

Essential services like electricity, water supply, sanitation, hostels, health centre, and office residence will remain open, the university said.

