Allahabad University Announces PGAT, Entrance Exam Dates; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com Allahabad University entrance exams will be held from August 2 to 7

Allahabad University Entrance Exams 2022: The University of Allahabad today, July 23 released the exam dates for the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2022), other entrance exams. As per the schedule released, the entrance exams will be held from August 2 to 7, while the while the PGAT is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 5 and 7, 2022.

According to Allahabad University, the PGAT exam is scheduled to be held for courses- M.Sc Agricultural Science (Agricultural Zoology and Entomology), M. Tech in Earth System Science, M.F.A (Master of Fine Arts), M.Sc. in Textile and Apparel Designing, M.Sc. Bio Chemistry, M.A in Mass Communication, other courses.

The university has also released the entrance exam dates for the LLM, LLB, MCOM, IPS courses. The admission test is being held in both the shift and the duration is 2 hours 10 minutes. The admission test will be held in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram

The detail entrance exam schedule is available on the website- allduniv.ac.in.