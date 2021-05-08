Image credit: Shutterstock The exams will begin online on May 15 (representational)

The University of Allahabad has released the examination schedule for the second examination and examination of ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA programmes. The second examinations will start from May 15 in online mode. Along with the examination schedule, the university has also released the exam guidelines for the students. The online exams will continue till May 22 and will be held in shifts, first from 8 am to 10 am and the second between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Examination Schedule Of MCA, BCA, PGDCA: Direct Link

The University of Allahabad took to their social media handle to announce the exam schedule. It said: “Notice and Examination Schedule for Second Examination and examination of Ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA has been put up on the website by the Controller of Exams.”

NOTICE and Examination Schedule for Second Examination and examination of Ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA has been put up on the website by the Controller of Exams. Please visit the website for details. pic.twitter.com/i9CCMUOAzo — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 7, 2021

University Of Allahabad: Exam Guidelines