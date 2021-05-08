Allahabad University Announces Exam Schedule For MCA, BCA, PGDCA Courses
The University of Allahabad has released the examination schedule for the second examination and examination of ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA programmes. The second examinations will start from May 15 in online mode. Along with the examination schedule, the university has also released the exam guidelines for the students. The online exams will continue till May 22 and will be held in shifts, first from 8 am to 10 am and the second between 3 pm and 5 pm.
Examination Schedule Of MCA, BCA, PGDCA: Direct Link
The University of Allahabad took to their social media handle to announce the exam schedule. It said: “Notice and Examination Schedule for Second Examination and examination of Ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA has been put up on the website by the Controller of Exams.”
NOTICE and Examination Schedule for Second Examination and examination of Ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA has been put up on the website by the Controller of Exams. Please visit the website for details. pic.twitter.com/i9CCMUOAzo— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 7, 2021
University Of Allahabad: Exam Guidelines
Students will be required to join Google Classroom through the link already sent by the Centre of Computer Education and Training (CCET), IPS, for their respective papers, on or before May 12, 2021. In case they face any difficulty in joining the classroom they are advised to contact the Coordinator, CCET at exam.ccet@gmail.com
For verification, students will have to upload scanned copies of their admit cards in respective the Google classroom(s) on or before May 14.
The exams scheduled to be held online will be held for a duration of two hours. To submit the answer sheets online, students will get an additional time of 30 minutes.
Students have to upload their scanned copies of answer scripts on the designated Google Classroom only. Those students who face difficulties in uploading the answer scripts, can also mail them to exam.ccet@gmail.com in the next 30 minutes of completion of exams.
Students have to use A4 size paper, write only on one side of the paper and number the paper as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12….12/12. Students can use upto a maximum of 12 pages only
Only four questions have to be answered. New answer have to be written from a new page
After completing the exam, students have to scan the answer scripts and convert them into a single PDF
Name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”
Students should write the following information on the top of all the pages of the answer scripts - class, name of subject, paper, paper code, roll number, enrollment number, date and paper name.