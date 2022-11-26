  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today

Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks will now be able to register and upload documents by November 28 (2 pm).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 11:28 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University PG Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins Today
Allahabad University Admission: Report For These Programmes Under Physically-Challenged Quota On November 23
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here
Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11
Allahabad University Launches Google India Apprenticeship Programme 2023; Details Here
Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today
Allahabad University announces fresh cut-off marks for PG programmes
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has announced fresh cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate programmes. The Allahabad University cut-off marks have been announced for programmes including MSc Botany, MA Hindi, MSc Chemistry, MPEd, MSc Bioinformatics, MA Ancient History, Culture and Archeology, MA and MSc Geography and MA Sanskrit. Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks will now be able to register for the Allahabad University PG programmes and upload documents by November 28 (2 pm).

As per the University of Allahabad PG counselling schedule, candidates can verify and submit fees from today, November 26 to November 28 ( 5 pm). Candidates will have to go to the university website -- ecounselling.in or PG counselling 2022 link at the University of Allahabad website -- allduniv.ac.in for registration and counselling.

The MSc Botany cut-off marks for General category candidates is 159.6 and above, while it is 142 for MA Hindi. The cut-off marks MSc, MA Geography is 174 and above.

The university while announcing the fresh cut-off marks for PG programmes said that all the candidates must physically verify the original documents in the respective department at the time of enrollment.

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Documents Required During Counselling

  • Class 10 marksheet and certificate
  • Class 12 marksheet and certificate
  • Graduation or equivalent marksheet
  • Postgraduation marksheet (only for MTech in Earth System Science or second PG)
  • Transfer certificate/Migration certificate
  • Anti-ragging proforma
  • Undertaking for gap year (if applicable)
  • Undertaking for TC/Migration certificate
  • Aadhar card
Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Management Entrance Exam Centre
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Management Entrance Exam Centre
Over 200 Government Schools In Kerala To Install Weather Stations
Over 200 Government Schools In Kerala To Install Weather Stations
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Against Mop-Up Round Today
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Against Mop-Up Round Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................