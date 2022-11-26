Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today

Allahabad University announces fresh cut-off marks for PG programmes

The University of Allahabad has announced fresh cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate programmes. The Allahabad University cut-off marks have been announced for programmes including MSc Botany, MA Hindi, MSc Chemistry, MPEd, MSc Bioinformatics, MA Ancient History, Culture and Archeology, MA and MSc Geography and MA Sanskrit. Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks will now be able to register for the Allahabad University PG programmes and upload documents by November 28 (2 pm).

As per the University of Allahabad PG counselling schedule, candidates can verify and submit fees from today, November 26 to November 28 ( 5 pm). Candidates will have to go to the university website -- ecounselling.in or PG counselling 2022 link at the University of Allahabad website -- allduniv.ac.in for registration and counselling.

The MSc Botany cut-off marks for General category candidates is 159.6 and above, while it is 142 for MA Hindi. The cut-off marks MSc, MA Geography is 174 and above.

The university while announcing the fresh cut-off marks for PG programmes said that all the candidates must physically verify the original documents in the respective department at the time of enrollment.

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Documents Required During Counselling