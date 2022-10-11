  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Announced Second Cut-Off Marks For Its Computer Applications Programmes

Allahabad University Announced Second Cut-Off Marks For Its Computer Applications Programmes

The Centre of Computer Education and Training, University of Allahabad (UoA) has released the category-wise second cut-off marks for BCA, PGDCA, MCA and five-year integrated BCA-MCA programmes.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 11:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here
Allahabad University Releases Third Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Check Cut-Off For English, Sanskrit
Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes
Allahabad University To Begin Registration For PG Counselling 2022 Today
Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor
Allahabad University Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses
Allahabad University Announced Second Cut-Off Marks For Its Computer Applications Programmes
Allahabad University released 2nd cut-off marks for BCA, MCA and other computer applications programmes
New Delhi:

The Centre of Computer Education and Training, University of Allahabad (UoA) has released the category-wise second cut-off marks for BCA, PGDCA, MCA and five-year integrated BCA-MCA programmes. The candidates can check the cut-off marks and complete the registration process for Allahabad University PG counselling 2022 on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in, or ecounselling.in. Eligible candidates can register and upload documents online at the counselling portal between October 12 and 14, 2022.

The document verification and fee submission for the counselling process will be held from October 12 to 14 (5 pm). As per the official notification, candidates have to deposit fee through demand draft at the "Centre of Computer Education and Training (Science Faculty Campus), IPS, UoA," within three working days.

Also Read|| Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here

The candidates are required to upload the scanned images of original document at the time of e-counselling. The reserved category candidates are required to upload the scanned copy of their certificates for claiming weightage under reserved quota seats.

Also Read|| Allahabad University Releases Third Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Check Cut-Off For English, Sanskrit

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • Class 10 marksheet and certificate

  • Class 12 marksheet and certificate

  • Graduation marksheet

  • Transfer certificate or Migration certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • EWS certificate (if applicable)

  • Aadhaar Card

  • Undertaking for Gap year download from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload (if applicable)

  • Anti-ragging form download from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For 50 Per Cent State Quota Seats
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For 50 Per Cent State Quota Seats
West Bengal Government Cannot Usurp Power Of Chancellor In Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor: Supreme Court
West Bengal Government Cannot Usurp Power Of Chancellor In Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor: Supreme Court
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern
Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues
Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues
.......................... Advertisement ..........................