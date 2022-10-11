Allahabad University Announced Second Cut-Off Marks For Its Computer Applications Programmes

Allahabad University released 2nd cut-off marks for BCA, MCA and other computer applications programmes

The Centre of Computer Education and Training, University of Allahabad (UoA) has released the category-wise second cut-off marks for BCA, PGDCA, MCA and five-year integrated BCA-MCA programmes. The candidates can check the cut-off marks and complete the registration process for Allahabad University PG counselling 2022 on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in, or ecounselling.in. Eligible candidates can register and upload documents online at the counselling portal between October 12 and 14, 2022.

The document verification and fee submission for the counselling process will be held from October 12 to 14 (5 pm). As per the official notification, candidates have to deposit fee through demand draft at the "Centre of Computer Education and Training (Science Faculty Campus), IPS, UoA," within three working days.

Second cut off

IPS

The candidates are required to upload the scanned images of original document at the time of e-counselling. The reserved category candidates are required to upload the scanned copy of their certificates for claiming weightage under reserved quota seats.

