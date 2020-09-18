Image credit: University of Allahabad Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released At Alluniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020: The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UAT 2020), MCom, LLM and PGAT 1 exam admit cards on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. Candidates, who have registered for the undergraduate entrance exam can now download their admission tickets using their login ID and password. Allahabad University UGAT 2020 will be held from September 26 to September 27 and the PGAT 2020 is scheduled for September 29 to October 5. The admit card for PGAT 2 will be released later, Allahabad University said.

Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card For UGAT: Direct Link

Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card For PGAT 1, MCom: Direct Link

How To Download Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Enter your user ID and password. Login and download admit card.

Candidates can also take Allahabad University mock tests to understand the pattern of the entrance exams. Mock tests for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams are available on the Allahabad University website, aupravesh2020.com.

Allahabad University entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) at 11 exam centres in Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.