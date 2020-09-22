Image credit: Shutterstock Allahabad University PGAT 2 Admit Card Has Been Released @ Allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020: The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has released the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2 2020) admit card on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. Candidates, who have registered for the postgraduate entrance exam can now download their admit card using their login credentials.

Allahabad University Entrance Exams for undergraduate and postgraduate admission will be held at 11 exam centres in Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card For PGAT 2: Direct Link

Previously, the university had released admit cards for UGAT, MCom, LLM and PGAT 1 entrance exams.

UGAT 2020 will be held from September 26 to September 27 and the PGAT 2020 is scheduled for September 29 to October 5.

How To Download Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card

Go to the official website,allduniv.ac.in. Click on the “Admission-2020” tab on the right side of the homepage. Select course and click on “proceed”. Enter your login ID and password.

Allahabad University will conduct entrance exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to different programmes under Arts, Science, Commerce streams.

Candidates can take mock tests at aupravesh2020.com to understand the pattern of the entrance exams