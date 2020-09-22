  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020: The admit card of Allahabad University Entrance Exam 2020 for postgraduate admission (PGAT 2 2020), has been released on the official website, allduniv.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 8:50 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And Other Exams; Direct Link Here
Allahabad University Announces Work From Home For Teachers, Staff Till July 31
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
Live
IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses The Students
DU Admissions: ECA Trials Should Be Held With All Precautions, Says DU Executive Council
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here
Allahabad University PGAT 2 Admit Card Has Been Released @ Allduniv.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Allahabad University Admit Card 2020: The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has released the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2 2020) admit card on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. Candidates, who have registered for the postgraduate entrance exam can now download their admit card using their login credentials.

Allahabad University Entrance Exams for undergraduate and postgraduate admission will be held at 11 exam centres in Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card For PGAT 2: Direct Link

Previously, the university had released admit cards for UGAT, MCom, LLM and PGAT 1 entrance exams.

UGAT 2020 will be held from September 26 to September 27 and the PGAT 2020 is scheduled for September 29 to October 5.

How To Download Allahabad University Entrance Exam Admit Card

  1. Go to the official website,allduniv.ac.in.

  2. Click on the “Admission-2020” tab on the right side of the homepage.

  3. Select course and click on “proceed”.

  4. Enter your login ID and password.

Allahabad University will conduct entrance exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to different programmes under Arts, Science, Commerce streams.

Candidates can take mock tests at aupravesh2020.com to understand the pattern of the entrance exams

Click here for more Education News
Allahabad University Entrance Exam Allahabad University Entrance Exam PGAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here
Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................