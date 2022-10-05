  • Home
Allahabad University Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses

Allahabad University Admission: The CUET UG application number, language opted in the CUET exam 2022, NTA normalised scores will be required to be used for registering online for the Allahabad University UG programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 12:51 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has started the online registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes. Allahabad University will admit students to its UG courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Applicants can register online for admission to UG programmes at aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in. The CUET UG application number, language opted in the CUET exam 2022, NTA normalised scores will be required to be used for registering online for the Allahabad University UG programmes. The last date to apply online for Allahabad University UG admission is October 15.

While announcing the University of Allahabad CUET 2022 admission dates, the university in a social media post said: “The University of Allahabad is going to start the registration process for CUET UG 2022 admissions from October 5, 2022. The website for registration is aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

It further added: “The candidates with valid NTA score, having given the preference of University of Allahabad can register from the above link.”

The candidates, are however, suggested to check the eligibility as per the guidelines issued by the university and follow the instructions for filling the online registration form.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Direct Link To Apply

University of Allahabad Admission UG Application Steps

  1. Go to Allahabad University official website -- allduniv.ac.in
  2. Fill the online application with personal details.
  3. Submit qualification details.
  4. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.
  5. Submit the Allahabad University application form
Common University Entrance Test
