Allahabad University Admission: Report For These Programmes Under Physically-Challenged Quota On November 23
Allahabad University Admission 2022: The candidates seeking admission to the 1st-year BA LLB, LLB, BFA, BPA and BSc Home Science programmes will have to report to the office of the Dean Students Welfare on November 23.
The Medical Board of the University of Allahabad will allow the candidates of BA LLB, LLB, BFA, BPA and BSc Home Science programmes under the physically challenged quota to report on November 23 at 10 am. The candidates seeking admission to the first-year courses at BA LLB, LLB, BFA, BPA and BSc Home Science programmes will have to report to the office of the Dean Students Welfare along with their documents and certificates.
Allahabad University started the admission for the BA LLB programme on November 12, 2022.
Medical Board for BALLB/LLB/BFA/BPA/BSc Home Sc pic.twitter.com/Vj5VEhOTR8— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 17, 2022
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022: Documents Required
- Mark sheet and certificate of high school
- Mark sheet and certificate of intermediate
- Graduation mark sheet
- Migration certificate
- Transfer certificate
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Economically weaker section (if any)
- Aadhar card
- Download under for gap year for admission website
- Download anti ragging form from admission website, fill, sign and upload