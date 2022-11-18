Allahabad University Admission: Report For These Programmes Under Physically-Challenged Quota On November 23

Reporting at Allahabad University for these UG programmes on Nov 23

The Medical Board of the University of Allahabad will allow the candidates of BA LLB, LLB, BFA, BPA and BSc Home Science programmes under the physically challenged quota to report on November 23 at 10 am. The candidates seeking admission to the first-year courses at BA LLB, LLB, BFA, BPA and BSc Home Science programmes will have to report to the office of the Dean Students Welfare along with their documents and certificates.

Allahabad University started the admission for the BA LLB programme on November 12, 2022.

Medical Board for BALLB/LLB/BFA/BPA/BSc Home Sc pic.twitter.com/Vj5VEhOTR8 — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 17, 2022

