Allahabad University Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Postgraduate Programmes; Details Here

Allahabad University PG admission 2022 registration begins for MA, MSC and MBA programmes

The University of Allahabad has started the registration process for postgraduate admission 2022-23 for MA, MSC (Geography) and MBA programmes. Eligible candidates can apply for the Allahabad University PG admission 2022 through the official website-- ecounselling.in till December 4. The candidates are required to complete the registration process by providing personal and academic details, and uploading the necessary documents.

The university has already announced the cut-off marks for the MA/MSC (Geography) and MBA courses. The cut-off marks for MA, MSC (Geography) course is 171 and above for unreserved category, for OBC category the cut-off marks is 144 and above, for SC category the cut-off marks is 116 and above, EWS category cut-off marks is 150 and above.

The university has announced the cut-off marks for MBA (Business Administration) course for only EWS category. Candidates who have scored 243 and above are eligible to apply for the exam. The document verification and fee submission window will close on December 4 (5 pm). The physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment.

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required