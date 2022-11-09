Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11

  • Home
Allahabad University has announced the BA admission counselling schedule for CUET UG programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 10:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad will start the online counselling and admission for BA programmes on November 11. While uploading of documents will have to be done between November 11 (9 am) and November 12 (11:30 am), the verification of documents will be held on November 12 from 11:30 am to 5 pm. Candidates will be required to submit fees for admission to BA programmes at Allahabad University between November 12 (5 pm) and November 13 (5 pm).

To register for BA counselling and submit fees for Allahabad University UG admission, candidates will be required to visit the official website of the university -- allduniv.ac.in and click on the link CUET UG, PG, professional courses counselling 2022, or the website ecounselling.in, a university statement said.

Allahabad University Admission 2022: Documents Required For Verification

  • Original CUET UG scanned copy of admit card and score card

  • Original scanned copy of Class 10 marksheet and certificate

  • Original scanned copy of Class 12 marksheet and certificate

  • Original scanned copy of transfer or migration certificate

  • Original scanned copy of undertaking for gap year, if any

  • Original scanned copy of recent caste certificate of central government

  • Original scanned copy of EWS certificate

  • Original scanned copy of aadhar card

  • Original scanned copy of anti-ragging undertaking

