Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11

University of Allahabad to start UG counselling from Nov 11

The University of Allahabad will start the online counselling and admission for BA programmes on November 11. While uploading of documents will have to be done between November 11 (9 am) and November 12 (11:30 am), the verification of documents will be held on November 12 from 11:30 am to 5 pm. Candidates will be required to submit fees for admission to BA programmes at Allahabad University between November 12 (5 pm) and November 13 (5 pm).

To register for BA counselling and submit fees for Allahabad University UG admission, candidates will be required to visit the official website of the university -- allduniv.ac.in and click on the link CUET UG, PG, professional courses counselling 2022, or the website ecounselling.in, a university statement said.

Allahabad University Admission 2022: Documents Required For Verification

Original CUET UG scanned copy of admit card and score card

Original scanned copy of Class 10 marksheet and certificate

Original scanned copy of Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Original scanned copy of transfer or migration certificate

Original scanned copy of undertaking for gap year, if any

Original scanned copy of recent caste certificate of central government

Original scanned copy of EWS certificate

Original scanned copy of aadhar card

Original scanned copy of anti-ragging undertaking