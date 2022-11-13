  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here

Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here

Allahabad University has announced the 5-year integrated BA LLB cut-offs today, November 13, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 10:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Counselling For BA Programmes Starts On November 11
Allahabad University Launches Google India Apprenticeship Programme 2023; Details Here
Allahabad University Opens CUET UG 2022 Application Correction Window At Aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in
Allahabad University Admission 2022: CUET-UG Application Correction Begins Today
Allahabad University To Open CUET-UG Application Window To Correct Admission Details
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here
Allahabad University Admission 2022
New Delhi:

Allahabad University has announced the 5-year integrated BA LLB cut-offs today, November 13, 2022. Candidates who wish to take admission to the BA LLB (5-year) course can check the category-wise cut-off scores on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in. The cut-off marks for unreserved candidates is 576 and above, for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is 553 and above. The university will commence the BA LLB registration process tomorrow, November 14, 2022.

The last date to register and upload documents is November 15 (11:30 pm). The Allahabad University BA LLB counselling and allotment will be conducted on November 15 (from 11:30 am to 5 pm). Candidates who will get selected for the 5-year integrated BA LLB programme need to submit the admission fee from November 15 to 16, 2022 (5 pm).

Also Read|| Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13

Allahabad University BA LLB Cut-Off 2022

Candidate CategoryCut-Off Marks
All Categories (UR)576 and above
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)553 and above
Other Backward Class (OBC)526 and above
Scheduled Caste (SC)442 and above
Scheduled Tribes (ST)268 and above

Allahabad University BA LLB Admission 2022: Documents Required

  • CUET UG 2022 admit card
  • Class 10 marksheet and certificate
  • Class 12 marksheet and certificate
  • Transfer/Migration certificate
  • Undertaking for gap year (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (OBC/SC/ST)
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
  • Aadhar card
  • Anti-ragging undertaking
Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
Delhi University Declares Third List Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission
Delhi University Declares Third List Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow
100 New Colleges In Next Five Years By Upgrading District Hospitals: Union Health Ministry
100 New Colleges In Next Five Years By Upgrading District Hospitals: Union Health Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................