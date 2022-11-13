Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here

Allahabad University Admission 2022

Allahabad University has announced the 5-year integrated BA LLB cut-offs today, November 13, 2022. Candidates who wish to take admission to the BA LLB (5-year) course can check the category-wise cut-off scores on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in. The cut-off marks for unreserved candidates is 576 and above, for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is 553 and above. The university will commence the BA LLB registration process tomorrow, November 14, 2022.

The last date to register and upload documents is November 15 (11:30 pm). The Allahabad University BA LLB counselling and allotment will be conducted on November 15 (from 11:30 am to 5 pm). Candidates who will get selected for the 5-year integrated BA LLB programme need to submit the admission fee from November 15 to 16, 2022 (5 pm).

Allahabad University BA LLB Cut-Off 2022

Candidate Category Cut-Off Marks All Categories (UR) 576 and above Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 553 and above Other Backward Class (OBC) 526 and above Scheduled Caste (SC) 442 and above Scheduled Tribes (ST) 268 and above

Allahabad University BA LLB Admission 2022: Documents Required