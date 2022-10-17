Allahabad University Admission 2022: CUET-UG Application Correction Begins Today

  • Home
The University of Allahabad (UoA) will start the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admission application correction today, October 17.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 12:52 pm IST

University of Allahabad UG admission 2022
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad (UoA) will start the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admission application correction today, October 17. The candidates who have already registered for Allahabad University UG admission 2022 will be able to edit their application form on the official website – allahabad.univ.ac.in. The candidates registered for the UG programme can make changes in their application form including personal details, photo and signature by October 18, 2022.

The university is conducting the admission process for undergraduate programmes in eight bachelor's programmes including BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, BCom, Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BALLB. The candidates who have completed the registration process but have not submitted their application fee are advised to deposit the same latest by October 18, 2022, failing which the candidates shall not be considered for counselling and admission.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Steps To Edit Application Form

  1. Registered candidates need to visit Allahabad University's official website -- allduniv.ac.in
  2. Go to the candidate's login portal and enter your application number and password
  3. Now click on the “CUET UG 2022 form correction link” and make the necessary changes
  4. Verify details and submit the Allahabad University admission form
  5. Download the confirmations page and print a copy for further reference.

The university has also suggested candidates to keep checking their emails and the university website regularly for updates and relevant information. The Allahabad University will soon announce the UG merit list and general test date. The university has made it mandatory for all the candidates who are desirous to take admission in UG programmes to appear for the general test.

