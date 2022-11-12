  • Home
Allahabad University BA LLB admission 2022 counselling process started from today, November 12. Candidates can register through the website- allduniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 4:03 pm IST

Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13
Allahabad University BA LLB counselling begins today.

Allahabad University BA LLB Admission 2022: Allahabad University has started the admission process for the BA LLB programme from today, November 12, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission to the BA LLB course are required to register themselves for the Allahabad University BA LLB counselling on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in.

As per the Allahabad University BA LLB counselling schedule, candidates will be required to do registration and upload the necessary documents from November 12 to November 13. The counselling and allotment will be held on November 13. However, candidates can submit the fees from November 13 to November 14, 2022.

Additionally, The BA LLB admission cut-off 2022 as per category wise has been issued by the University of Allahabad. Candidates seeking admission to the BA LLB programme must meet the minimum cut-off marks.

The BA LLB cut-off for all categories (UR) is 603.17507 and above, for the scheduled caste (SC) category it is 468.195154 and above and for the scheduled tribe (ST) category candidates it is 354.076728 and above.

Allahabad University BA LLB Admission 2022: Counselling Schedule

EventsDates
Registration and uploading of documentsNovember 12, 2022 (9:30 am) - November 13, 2022(11:30 am)
Counselling and allotmentNovember 13, 2022 (11:30 am to 5:00 pm)
Fee submissionNovember 13 - November 14, 2022(5:00 pm)
