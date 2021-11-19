Allahabad University Admission 2021: BA, BSc, BCom Counselling Dates Out

Allahabad University counselling dates 2021 out

The University of Allahabad has released the undergraduate counselling schedule 2021. As per the released schedule, counselling for BA courses will commence from November 28; B Com counselling will begin from November 25, B Sc (Maths) counselling will start from November 26 and B Sc (Bio) counselling will be held on November 24 and 25. Students meeting the Allahabad University cut-off can appear for the counselling process as per the respective dates.

Students appearing for Allahabad University 2021 counselling will be required to report at Pravesh Bhawan, Chatham lines, University of Allahabad from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Counselling/Admission process will commence from 2 pm onwards.

BA admissions will start from November 28 and will continue till November 30. Students can refer to the official notice for Allahabad University BA cut-off.

B Com admission process for various courses will begin from November 25 and will continue till November 28. Students who meet the set B Com cut-off for all the courses will be eligible to appear for the counselling.

B Sc (Bio) admission process will be conducted on November 24 and 25. Check B Sc (Bio) cut-off here.

B Sc (Maths) admission will be held on November 26 and 27 on the basis of set cut-off.

All admission process will be based on merit and availability of seats, said Allahabad University.

Allahabad University Counselling 2021: Required Documents

Students will be required to carry the following documents at the repeating center on the respective counselling dates:

1. Admit card

2. Allahabad University scorecard 2021

3. Class 10 mark sheet and certificate of high school (original and 1 photocopy)

4. Class 10 mark sheet and certificate of intermediate (original and 1 photocopy)

5. Transfer certificate and migration certificate (original)

6. Caste certificate (OBC/SC/ST) of central government (original and 1 photocopy)

7. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (original and 1 photocopy)

8. Recent passport size colour photograph (7)

9. Aadhar card (original and 1 photocopy)

10. Prescribed fee through cash/swipe machine/QR scan code