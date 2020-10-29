Allahabad University Cut-Off List 2020 To Be Released Soon

The University of Allahabad is likely to release the university’s cut-off list tomorrow for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programmes at the university and its affiliated colleges for the admission to the 2020-21 academic session. Admission against the Allahabad University cut-off list will start as soon as the cut-off list is released. Allahabad University has already released the Allahabad University 2020 result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes on October 25 on its official website- allduniv.in.

The Allahabad University cut-off 2020 will mention the closing marks for each of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university. Candidates meeting the Allahabad University 2020 cut-off marks will be able to participate and attend the counselling procedure at the university. The Allahabad University counseling schedule 2020 will be updated at the university website after the release of the Allahabad University cut-off 2020.

The university will prepare the Allahabad University cut-off list 2020 on the basis of several factors including the total number of candidates who have qualified the Allahabad University entrance exam, previous year cut-off marks, total available seats in the university and its affiliated colleges and the number of candidates applying for each course. Candidates who meet the requirements of AU cut-off 2020 must fill their desired course or college in the Allahabad University admission form and complete the document verification process. Candidates will also be required to pay the requisite Allahabad University admission fee within the stipulated time.

Allahabad University Admission Process

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to the university and course-wise Allahabad University cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the Allahabad University college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit