Allahabad University 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till October 7
University of Allahabad has extended the application deadline for UGAT and PGAT till October 7.
University of Allahabad has extended the application deadline for UGAT and PGAT till October 7. Candidates who have not registered yet, can now fill the Allahabad University application form through the official website— allduniv.ac.in. Earlier, candidates had to submit the Allahabad University application form 2021 by October 3.
Candidates filling in the Allahabad University 2021 application form are advised to check the eligibility criteria of their desired programme before starting to fill the form.
The last date for the registration process and the fee submission— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 2, 2021
for the Undergraduates, Postgraduates and Professional Courses in University of Allahabad for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to 7 October'21.
Check the website for detailshttps://t.co/IhWIV1WC2X pic.twitter.com/rITwVllrOw
Allahabad University Application Form 2021: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website - allduniv.ac.in.
- Select your class or programmes
- Fill in the registration form with your personal details and click on the ‘Proceed to Application Form’ tab.
- Your username and password will be sent you through SMS or email.
- Now, note down the details and login using the same username and password received through SMS.
- Fill the application form with details such as name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, aadhar number and parent’s name.
- Also add your educational qualification.
- Upload the necessary documents in prescribed format and size.
- Pay the applicable fee via credit card, debit card or natbanking
- Take a print out of the applicable form for future reference.