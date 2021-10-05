Allahabad University 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till October 7

University of Allahabad has extended the application deadline

University of Allahabad has extended the application deadline for UGAT and PGAT till October 7. Candidates who have not registered yet, can now fill the Allahabad University application form through the official website— allduniv.ac.in. Earlier, candidates had to submit the Allahabad University application form 2021 by October 3.

Candidates filling in the Allahabad University 2021 application form are advised to check the eligibility criteria of their desired programme before starting to fill the form.

The last date for the registration process and the fee submission

for the Undergraduates, Postgraduates and Professional Courses in University of Allahabad for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to 7 October'21.

Check the website for detailshttps://t.co/IhWIV1WC2X pic.twitter.com/rITwVllrOw — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 2, 2021

Allahabad University Application Form 2021: Steps To Register