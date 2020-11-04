Allahabad University 2020: PGAT 1 Entrance Exam Result Announced At Allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University entrance exam result for PGAT 1 has been announced by the University of Allahabad on November 4 at the official website- allduniv.ac.in. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their Allahabad University entrance exam result for PGAT 1 by using their email ID and password.

The Allahabad University results highlights details such as- candidate’s registration or user ID, roll number, category, father's name, mother's name, examination name, subject scores, non-subject scores, etc.

The Allahabad University 2020 PGAT entrance exam was conducted from September 29 to October 5 for the candidates seeking admission in the various postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

Allahabad University Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the Application ID and Password or Date of Birth

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: The Allahabad University entrance result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Allahabad University entrance test result

All the candidates who have qualified the examination will be invited to participate in the counselling process.

The result of Allahabad University for UGAT programmes was released on October 25. Earlier, for PGAT 2 and IPS programmes, the Allahabad University entrance exam result was declared on October 30.

In addition to the Allahabad University 2020 result, candidates can access and download the scorecard as well. The scorecard can be downloaded from the university’s official website.

The university will soon release the cut-off of Allahabad University 2020 for each subject and category, however, for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the Allahabad University cut-off 2020 will be released on different dates.