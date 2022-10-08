Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes
Allahabad University Admission 2022: The university has issued the cut-off marks and counselling schedule for admission to PG programmes.
The University of Allahabad has issued the first cut-off marks and the counselling schedules for admission to two postgraduate programmes -- Environmental Science and Biochemistry and second cut-off marks for programmes including Physics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Geography, Statistics and Botany.
The candidate registration and document uploading will be held from October 8 and October 10 (2 pm), while the verification and fee submission which will start today, will continue till October 10 (5 pm).
The MSc Environmental Science cut-off marks for all categories (unreserved) is 122 and above, while it is 168 and above for MSc Biochemistry.
Document Required During The Time Of Counselling
Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
Marksheet and certificate of Intermediate (Class 12) (original scanned copy)
Undergraduate Mark Sheet (original scanned copy)
Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)
Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)
EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)
Aadhaar Card
Download undertaking for Gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload
Download anti-ragging form from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload
PG First Cut off
Environmental science, Biochemistry
Second cut off
Second cut off
Physics, Journalism and Mass Comm., Geography, Statistics, Botony, Agri.Botony, Med&Mod History.