  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes

Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes

Allahabad University Admission 2022: The university has issued the cut-off marks and counselling schedule for admission to PG programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 10:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University To Begin Registration For PG Counselling 2022 Today
Allahabad University To Provide Financial Aid To Students For Admission To Its Programmes: Vice-Chancellor
Allahabad University Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
University Of Allahabad To Discuss Issues Over Fee Hike With Students; Forms Committee
Allahabad University To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET Soon; Details Here
Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes
Allahabad University cut-off for PG admission out
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has issued the first cut-off marks and the counselling schedules for admission to two postgraduate programmes -- Environmental Science and Biochemistry and second cut-off marks for programmes including Physics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Geography, Statistics and Botany.

The candidate registration and document uploading will be held from October 8 and October 10 (2 pm), while the verification and fee submission which will start today, will continue till October 10 (5 pm).

The MSc Environmental Science cut-off marks for all categories (unreserved) is 122 and above, while it is 168 and above for MSc Biochemistry.

Document Required During The Time Of Counselling

  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

  • Marksheet and certificate of Intermediate (Class 12) (original scanned copy)

  • Undergraduate Mark Sheet (original scanned copy)

  • Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)

  • Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)

  • EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)

  • Aadhaar Card

  • Download undertaking for Gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

  • Download anti-ragging form from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admissions: BCom At Ramjas, Kirori Mal Most Popular College-Course Choices Among Aspirants
DU Admissions: BCom At Ramjas, Kirori Mal Most Popular College-Course Choices Among Aspirants
COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-1 Allotment Result Today
COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-1 Allotment Result Today
TS ICET Counselling Round-1 Registration Starts; Details Here
TS ICET Counselling Round-1 Registration Starts; Details Here
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Checklist For Applicants
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Checklist For Applicants
Class 5, 8 Students Need To Clear Annual Exams For Promotion: Delhi Government's New Policy
Class 5, 8 Students Need To Clear Annual Exams For Promotion: Delhi Government's New Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................