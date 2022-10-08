Allahabad University 1st Cut-Off Marks For PG Admission Announced For Biochemistry, Other Programmes

Allahabad University cut-off for PG admission out

The University of Allahabad has issued the first cut-off marks and the counselling schedules for admission to two postgraduate programmes -- Environmental Science and Biochemistry and second cut-off marks for programmes including Physics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Geography, Statistics and Botany.

The candidate registration and document uploading will be held from October 8 and October 10 (2 pm), while the verification and fee submission which will start today, will continue till October 10 (5 pm).

The MSc Environmental Science cut-off marks for all categories (unreserved) is 122 and above, while it is 168 and above for MSc Biochemistry.

Document Required During The Time Of Counselling

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

Marksheet and certificate of Intermediate (Class 12) (original scanned copy)

Undergraduate Mark Sheet (original scanned copy)

Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)

Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)

EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)

Aadhaar Card

Download undertaking for Gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

Download anti-ragging form from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload