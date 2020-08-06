All You Need To Know: IIMC Begins Online Application Process For Journalism Courses

IIMC has started the online application process for its various journalism courses.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication, or IIMC, has started the online application process for its various journalism courses. The institute offers four Post- Graduate Diploma programmes- English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations.

Students can apply online at iimc.nic.in latest by August 28. The institute has already begun the application process for its language journalism courses in Urdu, Odia, Malayalam and Marathi on July 3. The last date to apply is August 14. The application fee is Rs.1,000 for each course for General Category and Rs.750 for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category.

General Category candidates should be maximum 25 years old and OBC students should be maximum 28 years old. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Differently-abled categories should not be older than 30 years.

Applicants have to submit 200 words essay or a 2 minutes video describing why she/he wants to join the course. Results will be announced in the first week of September. The merit list will be uploaded on the IIMC official website - iimc.gov.in or iimc.nic.in.

IIMC has six campuses across the nation- New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Jammu and Kottayam. All the four courses run in New Delhi campus of IIMC while only the English Journalism course runs in all the regional campuses.

This year, owing to the Covid-19 crisis, IIMC will not be conducting the entrance test.

For the first time, the institute will be giving admission on basis of the marks scored by students in qualifying examinations- up to undergraduate level- followed by an online interview. The weightage will also include the marks scored in class 10 and 12 by the aspired candidates. The classes for the first semester will be conducted online due to the pandemic.

Fee Structure:

PG Diploma in English Journalism: Rs 52,000 in first semester payable in September 2020 and Rs 43,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Hindi Journalism: Rs 52,000 in first semester payable in September 2020 and Rs 43,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Radio & TV Journalism: Rs 88,500 in first semester payable in September 2020 and Rs 80,000 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Advertising & PR: Rs 70,000 in first semester payable in September 2020 and Rs 61,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

Bank Account Details:

Bank Name: Central Bank of India

Branch: IIMC, New Delhi-110067

Account No: 3586258939

IFSC Code: CBIN0283535

The applicant needs to send an email at- academiciimc1965@gmail.com with name and transaction ID to authenticate the payment of the fee.

Seat Allocation:

PG Diploma in English Journalism course:

68 seats in IIMC New Delhi

68 in IIMC Dhenkanal

17 seats each in IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Jammu, IIMC Kottayam.

PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism course: 68 seats in IIMC New Delhi

PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism: 51 seats in IIMC New Delhi

PG Diploma in Advertising and PR: 77 seats in IIMC New Delhi