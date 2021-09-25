All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Online Admission Process
DU UG Admission 2021 Process: DU will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As part of DU’s online admission process, students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college or department websites online without going to the colleges.
With Delhi University’s (DU) first list cut-off to be out soon, students must be worried about how the process of DU UG admission will be. The university this year as well will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As part of DU’s online admission process, students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college or department websites online without going to the colleges. The DU cut-off schedule and the date of cut-off release date are yet to be announced.
Students, unlike previous years, will not have to visit the departments or colleges to register for admission. Each college will issue a set of guidelines for admitting the students online. Last year, different departments and colleges had also established grievance redressal cells to address students’ concerns regarding DU UG admission process.
DU UG Admission Process 2021
Candidates meeting DU cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --
Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU cut-offs 2021
Step 2: Select the DU college and course
Step 3: Register online at the college websites
Step 4: Fill the required details
Step 5: Submit
DU will verify the documents uploaded by the applicants during the online admission process and will approve the admission at the affiliated colleges of DU after scrutiny. Candidates have to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.