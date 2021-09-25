  • Home
  • Education
  • All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Online Admission Process

All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Online Admission Process

DU UG Admission 2021 Process: DU will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As part of DU’s online admission process, students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college or department websites online without going to the colleges.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 4:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU's Student Facilitation Centre To Come Up In Surajmal Vihar
DU Cut-Off 2021: Top Colleges In DU That Are Best In Commerce
Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
DU's First Cut-Off List Likely To Be Announced On October 1: Sources
All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Online Admission Process
DU UG admission process 2021
New Delhi:

With Delhi University’s (DU) first list cut-off to be out soon, students must be worried about how the process of DU UG admission will be. The university this year as well will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As part of DU’s online admission process, students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college or department websites online without going to the colleges. The DU cut-off schedule and the date of cut-off release date are yet to be announced.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

|| Also Read ||

DU Cut-Off 2021: Top Colleges In DU That Are Best In Commerce

Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses

Students, unlike previous years, will not have to visit the departments or colleges to register for admission. Each college will issue a set of guidelines for admitting the students online. Last year, different departments and colleges had also established grievance redressal cells to address students’ concerns regarding DU UG admission process.

DU UG Admission Process 2021

Candidates meeting DU cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

DU will verify the documents uploaded by the applicants during the online admission process and will approve the admission at the affiliated colleges of DU after scrutiny. Candidates have to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.

Click here for more Education News
du.ac.in Delhi University Online Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection
NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule For BArch, JEE Main Released
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule For BArch, JEE Main Released
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2021 Result Date And Time Announced
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2021 Result Date And Time Announced
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................