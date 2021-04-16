  • Home
All University Exams In Rajasthan Postponed Till Further Notice

In view of the second wave of COVID-19, all university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice, State Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati has said.

Rajasthan has already postponed and cancelled exams for school students (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the second wave of COVID-19, all university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice, State Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati has said.

“Keeping in view the rapid spread of infection due to the second wave of COVID-19 in our country and in the state, all types of examinations of all state and self-funded universities of the state have been postponed till further orders,” the Minister tweeted.

The minister appealed to students to spread awareness in the society about measures of containing COVID-spread.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the state–from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19 – in view of rising COVID-19 cases

On April 17, Saturday, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said today.

“In respect of the weekend curfew imposed from 6 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday, April 17 has been declared a complete holiday in all educational institutions of the state,” Mr Dotasra said.

On April 14, CM Ashok Gehlot postponed Class 10 and 12 final exams and announced promotion without exams for Classes 8, 9, and 11 students.

The state government had earlier promoted Classes 1 to 7 students without any exam.

