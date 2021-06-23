  • Home
  • Education
  • All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July

All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July

In a bid to get students return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan 'Marali College Ge' (Back to colleges). The Deputy Chief Minister said the Karnataka Government is awaiting the central government guidelines on reopening colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 7:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal
IIT Ropar, IIT Indore Among Top 100 Young Universities: Times Rankings
Here's How Delhi University Plans To Fight A Possible Covid Third Wave
Indian Institute Of Science, IBM Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In Bengaluru
AI, IoT Will Add New Dimension In Power Electronics, Renewable Energy Research: Jamia VC
IIT Madras Launches Research Centre On Start-ups And Risk Financing
All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July
Students in Karnataka degree colleges will be vaccinated against Covid in the first or second week of July
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

All students in degree colleges in Karnataka will be vaccinated against Covid in the first or second week of July, after which the institutions would reopen for classes, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

"A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first.Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin," Mr Narayan, who heads the Covid Task Force, told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

In a bid to get students return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan 'Marali College Ge' (Back to colleges), he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is awaiting the central government guidelines on reopening colleges.

He said vaccination for all those aged over 18 in the state is already underway on a priority basis. To a question on the Delta Plus variant, classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Mr Narayan said no mutant of the virus can cause harm to those people who have been vaccinated. He said vaccines are the only way forward and everyone should get inoculated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Karnataka government covid update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal
Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results
Kendriya Vidyalayas Release First List For Class 1 Admission
Kendriya Vidyalayas Release First List For Class 1 Admission
IIT Ropar, IIT Indore Among Top 100 Young Universities: Times Rankings
IIT Ropar, IIT Indore Among Top 100 Young Universities: Times Rankings
.......................... Advertisement ..........................