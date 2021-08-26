All Set For CET 2021: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

  • Home
All preparations have been made along with precautionary measures to conduct the Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state, which is scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, Higher Education Minister said.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 10:50 pm IST

Karnataka is all set to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021
Bengaluru:

All preparations have been made along with precautionary measures to conduct the Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state, which is scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Noting that a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for CET-2021, which will be held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital, he said Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations.

"Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Home department will depute the sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centers of the respective districts on the days of the test," Mr Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre to each examination center, he said.

Besides, a total of 530 observers, 1,060 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 530 Custodians, and around 8,409 Invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties.

Tests for Biology and Maths are scheduled on August 28 and Physics and Chemistry on August 29. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on Aug 30 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka CET
