  • Home
  • Education
  • All Puducherry Schools To Resume For Classes 1-8 From Monday

All Puducherry Schools To Resume For Classes 1-8 From Monday

Director of School Education Rudra Goud told PTI that classes would be held half-a-day for the standards one to eight and on alternate days. All safety protocols would be followed and attendance would not be compulsory.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 9:55 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra To Waive Board Exam Fee For Students Who Lost Their Parents To Covid-19
Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution
Andhra Pradesh: Schools In Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam Districts To Remain Closed Due To Cyclone Jawad
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympians To Visit Schools As Part Of Government Campaign
Nursery Admission In Delhi Begins From December 15: DoE
All Puducherry Schools To Resume For Classes 1-8 From Monday
Puducherry: Schools remained closed since March last year because of prevalence of COVID-19 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Puducherry:

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam announced on Friday that all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would resume holding classes for students of standards one to eight on Monday.

He told reporters that the schools should have reopened for the classes one to eight on November 8, but heavy rains then necessitated a postponement.

Director of School Education Rudra Goud told PTI that classes would be held half-a-day for the standards one to eight and on alternate days. All safety protocols would be followed and attendance would not be compulsory.

No decision was taken on restarting mid-day meal programme for students of classes one to eight now and decision would be taken in course of time, he said.

Schools remained closed since March last year because of prevalence of COVID-19. Although institutions were sought to be reopened, the date of reopening was postponed because of the pandemic.

While classes for standard one, three, five and seven would be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, classes for standard two, four, six and eight would be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Classes for students of standards nine to 12 have already been conducted for some months now.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today
CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines
Delhi University Admissions 2021: 3rd Special Drive Cut-Off Released, Important Details
Delhi University Admissions 2021: 3rd Special Drive Cut-Off Released, Important Details
CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................