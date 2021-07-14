MP Board Class 10 Result Announced, Direct Link

MPBSE result Class 10 announced at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board has announced Class 10 or SSC results today. The MP Board 10th result is available on the board's official website, 'mpbse.nic.in', and its result portal, 'mpresults.nic.in'. Madhya Pradesh Board had cancelled High School or Class 10 board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Board has not made any announcements on the Class 12 result declaration so far. Apart from the official websites, results will also be available on the MPBSE MOBILE app. The app can be downloaded from Google PlayStore.

MPBSE Class 10 Result Declared: Direct Link

Candidates will need to use their roll numbers and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

As per MPBSE Class 10 passing criteria, students need to secure atleast 33 per cent marks in every subject. Additionally, students will also need to score 33 per cent as the aggregate score. This year, in the absence of board exams, the MPBSE 10th result has been prepared on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria devised by the board.

As per this year's Class 10 assessment criteria, pre-board marks has been given 50 per cent weightage, 30 per cent weightage has been given to unit tests, and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessments.