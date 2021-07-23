“All Pass”: Andhra Pradesh Declares Intermediate 2nd Year Results

Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter result 2021 declared (representational)

All students have been declared pass in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year results this year. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said a total of 5,08,672 regular students – 2,53,138 boys and 2,55,534 girls – and 11,189 private students had registered for AP Inter exams this year and those who had paid the exam fee have been declared pass. AP Inter result 2021 mark memos will be available for download from July 26 onwards.

Students can visit the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in – to check individual scores.

Following a Supreme Court order, AP inter exams were cancelled. The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was able to conduct Human Values, Environmental Education and practical exams, and their marks in these subjects have been used for results.

For papers that were cancelled, the board considered previous exams to arrive at results. The education minister said methodology followed by the CBSE, the CISCE and other boards were studied before formulating the assessment criteria.

For the cancelled exams, 30 per cent of the weightage has been given to the average marks of the three best performing Class 10 subjects and the remaining 70 per cent to the Inter first year exams, the minister said. The board had conducted practical exams successfully and no separate evaluation criteria was announced for those papers.

Students who had failed in Inter first year, or were absent, have been given the minimum marks, the minister said. Those who had failed in one or more subjects have also been awarded the minimum passing marks, he said.

Mr Suresh said students who are not happy with their results will be given a chance to appear for a written exam, which will be held when the situation is conducive.

Unlike other states, Andhra Pradesh was keen to conduct board exams this year. In June, BIEAP told the Supreme Court of India that it has no reliable alternative to exams like other states, which can be used for evaluation.

However, the state Education Minister later cancelled the exams, saying it won’t be possible to meet the July 31 deadline set by the top court for declaring Class 12 results, if the board conducts physical exams.