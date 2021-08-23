All India OBC Students Association Thanks Education Minister Pradhan For 27% Quota In NEET

All India OBC Students Association has thanked Education Minister Pradhan for 27% NEET quota

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met All India OBC Students Association members who thanked him for implementing a 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in medical entrance exam NEET.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The minister assured the students that the Modi Government would do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"Met students from the All India OBC Students Association. They expressed their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for implementing 27% OBC reservations in the All India Quota of NEET examinations and for his commitment for ensuring dignity, justice and opportunities to OBC communities," Mr Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

"The students also had valuable suggestions on ways to ensure empowerment and welfare of OBCs. I assured them that PM Modi Ji’s govt. will work and do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections," he added.

The government had last month announced that a 27 per cent quota for other backward classes (OBCs) and 10 per cent quota in the economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)